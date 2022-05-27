After several years of hiding from each other, Spice Diana and Sheebah Karungi finally shared the stage and squashed their beef.

Over the years, Sheebah and Spice Diana have always appeared to avoid each other’s space whenever in public and you will hardly find a recent photo of them happily together.

This seemed to birth the narrative that they do not see eye-to-eye with a few gossip columns pointing it in the direction of a battle for supremacy.

The two divas, however, had managed to remain tight-lipped about their relationship and often dodged the questions citing beef between them.

Their supposed beef escalated in 2021 when fans camps of either artiste started attacking each other on social media.

It reached a point when Spice Diana, through media, begged Sheebah to ask her fans to stop attacking her every time.

Even then, Sheebah ignored Spice’s pleas and the Sheebaholics never ceased fire.

On Thursday 26th May 2022, however, the two celebrated female singers put their egos behind them and squashed their beef.

This happened at Spice Diana’s “Star Gal” EP release party which was organized in Munyonyo and Sheebah attended.

It is reported that Spice personally invited Sheebah to attend and she obliged. The two shared the stage midway Spice Diana’s performance and made up for the lost time.

Take a gaze at the video below: