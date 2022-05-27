Source Management singer Spice Diana says that the beef between her and Sheebah Karungi was brought about by “negative media.”

While at the launch of the ‘Star Gal’ EP in Munyonyo on Thursday night, Spice Diana and Sheebah Karungi ended their beef in front of invited guests.

The beef between both divas escalated in 2021 when their respective fans groups started attacking each other on social media.

On Thursday, however, Spice Diana decided to put an end to the misunderstanding as she called Sheebah up on stage and squashed the beef.

Amid ululations from the excited crowd, Spice Diana confessed her love for Sheebah Karungi and revealed how their beef had been fuelled by “negative media.”

The Source Management singer further revealed how she has always looked up to Sheebah as her mentor even amid their online wars.

“It’s been a while, you look so amazing. I love you so much. She is one of my mentors even though the negative media has been trying to spoil that. It’s not gonna change. I love you so much,” Spice told Sheebah.

She also thanked the self-styled Swagg Mama for changing the industry and fighting for women’s rights

“Thank you for changing our industry, thank you for what you do for the women, I mean for all of us. We love you so much. Thank you for honoring my invitation,” Spice Diana added.