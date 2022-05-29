Oozing confidence and intent, promising rapper Kayzzi has dropped the audio of his new single dubbed “Cheatinga”.

Kayzzi, real name Fred Kakooza M, is a Ugandan Rapper, Songwriter, and Performer born in Kawempe and raised in Kisaasi.

His passion for music dates back in high school (at Kakungulu High School, Bombo) in 2009.

Kayzzi’s professional music career commenced in January 2022 with the release of his single titled “Obadde Okimanyi”.

He returns with “Cheatinga”, a song exposing the prevailing cheating practices with exciting beats laced with funny lyrics – one that you will groove to at any time of the day.

Most of you will relate as he hilariously mentions the likes of God’s Plan and Musuuza (Eddy Kenzo) who have been caught up in infidelity situations before.

Listening to Kayzzi sing, you get the Mun G and Fik Fameica flavor all blended into his inexperienced delivery, but one which promises a big future of refined.

Kayzzi dreams of raising the Ugandan flag internationally and using his music to motivate and educate the youths to achieve their individual goals regardless of the situations they live through.

The beats in “Cheatinga” were produced and mastered by the super talented Artin Pro at Axtra Nation to add flavor to the lyrics written by Kayzzi himself.

He is currently not signed to any record label and yearns for your support. Listen to his new song “Cheatinga” here: