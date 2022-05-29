Any chance that media personalities get to interview Nansana’s Light the World Ministries church leader, Pastor Wilson Bugembe – they front the marriage question.

This time around when he was posed with the same question, he had brief and precise answer on why he has delayed to get a partner.

Responding to the question, Pastor Bugembe requested his critics and followers to pardon him for taking too long to hook up a lover because the process has not been easy at all.

He promised that when he finally finds a faithful partner, he will marry and settle off the pressure that is always thrown to his direction.

During the interview, he also hinted on how he has written a book about relationships titled “Finding Her”.