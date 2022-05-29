Singer Lukas Blacc, born Luke Olule Lokebe, is a young gifted soul from Bukoto, a Ugandan suburb on the outskirts of Kampala.

In 2020 Lukas Blacc began his professional career with the release of singles like Step Up, Turn Up, and Rent Free among others. His latest release Money Magic ft Axon & Tia has earned him attention from his counterparts in the urban music scene.

Lukas Blacc looks forward to dropping a brand new Birth of Blacc Vibes 10-track project which is produced, mixed, and mastered by renowned producer Axon, distributed by Bram Bram Records, and is executively produced by Derrick Kotevu alias Kderrick.

The project explores different genres with a touch of Africanacity in every song.

Lukas hopes that he can inspire the growth of the Ugandan music scene to make sure it rubs shoulders with international acts worldwide with a focus on the growth of craft.

BIRTH OF “BLACC VIBES”

After carefully crafting a lineup of singles over a period of two years, Lukas Blacc embarks on his first body of work dubbed Birth of Blacc Vibes (BoBV).

The artiste and the producer exhibit pure artistry from the get-go and throughout this genre-spanning project showing flexibility and comfort in various forms of music.

Lukas Blacc on this project seeks to embrace a challenge and create a non-genre-specific sound known as ‘BlaccVibes’.

The album’s pace is set by a creative introduction to the project voiced by Trouble Merci who paves the way for a heart-throbbing banger in Senorita where Lukas Blacc unleashes a fusion of rap and dancehall which is seamlessly followed by the melodic vibes of How Far ft Akeine into the album’s lead single Ebyange ft Kohen Jaycee.

On this sweet tune, Lukas enlists the assistance of R&B sensation Kohen Jaycee for a collaboration to die for.

Sound like the ocean So serene got a potion Girl you got my devotion So i’m gon swim in your ocean Lukas Blacc

The song brings the contrasting styles of Lukas and Kohen to create a track in appreciation of the African woman.

The second part of the album manifests African reggae dancehall with tracks like Midnight Riddim, Sasila ft Jenesis Kimera, and Tears ft Gideon Roots all having a reggae dancehall feel to them.

This can be credited to Lukas Blacc’s long love for raga dancehall coined by Jamaican artists and developed by early Ugandan urban artists.

The album transitions into an Afro Swing fusion with R&B melodies titled Night Shift where Lukas gets real on how love is a fading truth but can’t be resisted.

She’s just a blessing tonight Take her back home and she’ll be your Besty for life Ring up your phone like Where be my baby tonight You got it all but the vibe man it never is Right Lukas Blacc

This track is a show of the poetry skills earned by the fourth-year law student over the years with inspiration from good production.

The album proceeds into a hard-hitting collaboration League ft Cxnrvd & Axon which is a poetic and melodic celebration of Africanacity and what it means to love one’s people.

A lively track with the superb execution of Cxnrvd and the magical fingers of Axon, it promises a lot for the listener.

The album is capped off by a Hip Hop track titled One Thing ft Likkle Bangi & Lagum the Rapper as Lukas Blacc showcases his rap ability by rubbing shoulders with industry veteran Lagum who lays well-executed bars with the icing on the cake being the foreign voice of Likkle Bangi who calls out the haters in a hook you’ll want to hear all day.

This album is an experience rather than just a collection of songs as the listener is taken for a ride through different genres with bangers littered everywhere.

Birth of BlaccVibes as the title suggests is Lukas’ first major step in his musical evolution. Expect more from this crafty urban sensation. #Blaccvibes #BoBV