Local rapper Gravity Omutujju unapologetically launched a rapacious attack against Source Management singer Spice Diana and her manager Roger Lubega terming them as “hypocrites”.

The “Tusimbudde” rapper went bare knuckles against the pair during a radio interview at Galaxy FM as he gave his opinion about Sheebah and Spice Diana’s reconciliation gesture that they put up during the latter’s StarGal EP party release.

Gravity Omutujju trashed the gesture saying it is “paid reconciliation” that he does not believe came out of good faith and from the bottom of either artist’s hearts.

Also Read: The males divided us but they can’t do it again – Sheebah to Spice Diana

He went on to note how Spice Diana and her manager have ill manners and “dark” hearts and do not wish good things upon fellow artists in the music industry.

Before leaving the show, Gravity promised that he will soon come out and expose Spice Diana and Roger Lubega’s dark deeds that they do behind cameras.