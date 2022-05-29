Singer Nina Roz risks being sued by her ex-lover and music producer Daddy Andre if she continues performing the songs he produced for her.

At the start of the week, Andre Ojambo a.k.a Daddy Andre issued an intention to sue letter to Nina Kankunda a.k.a Nina Roz over termination of a contract.

In the letter, Daddy Andre through GM Kibirige and Co. Advocates reveals that in November 2021, Nina Roz terminated a 5-year contract signed on 8th June 2020.

It further reveals that she signed another contract with another management and started performing songs owned by Daddy Andre “without remitting the required sum” to him.

Nina Roz’s actions allegedly caused damages for which Andre now demands Shs120m that accumulated as a result of production, marketing, and promotion of the songs.

The letter seen by MBU listed four songs including Nagaana, Billboard Kipande, Andele, and Enyonta as songs that Daddy Andre produced for Nina Roz under Black Market Records.

Nina Roz is ordered to stop performing the mentioned songs and to pay the Shs120m (Shs30m for each song) to Daddy Andre within 7 days, and Shs12m as the legal fees.

Nina Roz is yet to publicly respond to the lawsuit!