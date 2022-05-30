Congratulations are in order for media personality Andrew Anderson Luzze following the exciting news of welcoming his first born-child.

The overwhelmed Andrew Anderson Luzze shared the good news via his social media handles where he also disclosed that he is a dad for the first time.

He further revealed the name of his first son whom he christened Anderson Luzze Junior.

First son Anderson luzze junior came today full video in bio. Luzze

Upon sharing the amazing news, several of his friends, celebrities, and followers bombarded the comment section with congratulatory messages welcoming him to the parenting world.

Congratulations Andrew Luzze upon expanding the family with a new member.