Information reaching us from industrial area-based Urban TV indicates veteran media personality Miles Rwamiti Apuuli was reportedly demoted from the role of the station manager to a morning show presenter.

The rumors have it that Miles Rwamiti was stripped of his role as the station manager at Urban TV for treating fellow workers and clients in a manner deemed unprofessional.

According to our inside source within the Vision Group company, Miles Rwamiti was also over assuming powers and authority at the station and fellow employees raised concern.

It is therefore also rumored that some presenters at Urban TV are in jubilations following the demotion of Miles Rwamiti.

Miles Rwamiti is said to have also fallen out with some of the TV’s clients over his poor management of events at the station.