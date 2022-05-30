The MTN UG Hip Hop Awards 2022 went down on Saturday 28th May 2022 at the MTN Warehouse headquarters.

The night was a display of glitz and glam at Uganda’s biggest hip-hop event at the MTN UG Hip-Hop awards as MTN unveiled this year’s edition winners.

The UG Hip-Hop awards were created to recognize and celebrate the talent and hard work of artists in Uganda’s hip-hop industry. MTN partnered with the platform in recognition of their appeal amongst the youth segment.

To ensure sustainability of the music genre, MTN introduced the MTN Pulse Cypher challenge to discover, nurture, and support new talent in the hip-hop industry through providing young talented artistes a platform to showcase their Hip-Hop prowess.

This year, the 5 final contestants of the MTN Pulse Cypher challenge faced off to see the winner take home UGX2million, while the second, and third walked away with UGX1.5million and UGX1million respectively.

Allan Wathika, alias Triggah emerged the winner of the Cypher challenge while Ibrahim Balunywa, alias Ebrahim Soul’o, and Anena Missy Ochola alias King Missy were the first and second runner-up respectively in this year’s competition.

Filled with joy and excitement, Triggah thanked MTN for the initiative to support young artists saying he is going to use the prize money to further his music ambitions.

I am extremely happy to have won. I am going to use this money to push my music career further. I am very thankful to MTN for this platform and I urge every Ugandan out here to continue supporting MTN because it supports us a lot. Triggah

In a surprise twist, and in recognition of their efforts and skills, MTN Pulse offered a consolation prize of UGX650,000 to the other 2 contestants each as well as 20GB Freedom data bundles to all the top 5 contestants.

SafeBoda, one of MTN Pulse partners, offered cashless giveaways to the top 3 and Safe Boda helmets to each of the 5 as well as 5 tickets to Orange Vibes at Cinemax.

In addition, the 5 final contestants of the MTN Pulse Cypher challenge received a chance of a lifetime when Swangz Avenue, a renowned production powerhouse, offered them a collabo for free.

Here is the full list of winners of the MTN UG Hip-Hop Awards:

Album of the year

Kraccbone – Ego

Male artist of the year

Navio – 30 seconds to Hollywood

Female artist of the year

STONE AGE UG – KIMALA NEKIGWA

Rookie of the year

Zedmonk Ssabatontomi – Work si myaka

Inspirational song of the year

AJ Stylz ft. Spyda MC – Nkowola

Song of the year

The Mith ft. Herbert Ssesamba – I GIVE HER LOVE

The collaboration of the Year

Lagum the Rapper ft. Bangi – Catching Flights

Rap Fusion of the Year

Keinoh – Dior

Video of the year

Keinoh – Drip

Best Producer

207

African Artist of the year –

Khaligraph Jones

Eastern Uganda artist of the year

AJ Stylz – Put in the work

Northern Uganda artist of the year

Judas Rapknowledge da Akbar – Heart Of Hannibal Barca

Western Uganda artist of the year

Crazie wispa – Mwebale /Thank you

Central Uganda artist of the year

Felista di superstar

Lyricist of the year

Lyrical G – Sikyasaaga (The L-Matic)

Hip Hop Deejay of the Year

DJ Victor 256

Mixtape of the year personality of the year

Kavali King – 16 track tape

Sweet Sixteen

207 – Abajega

Media personality

Calvin the Entertainer

Special Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award

Steve Jean