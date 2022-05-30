The MTN UG Hip Hop Awards 2022 went down on Saturday 28th May 2022 at the MTN Warehouse headquarters.
The night was a display of glitz and glam at Uganda’s biggest hip-hop event at the MTN UG Hip-Hop awards as MTN unveiled this year’s edition winners.
The UG Hip-Hop awards were created to recognize and celebrate the talent and hard work of artists in Uganda’s hip-hop industry. MTN partnered with the platform in recognition of their appeal amongst the youth segment.
To ensure sustainability of the music genre, MTN introduced the MTN Pulse Cypher challenge to discover, nurture, and support new talent in the hip-hop industry through providing young talented artistes a platform to showcase their Hip-Hop prowess.
This year, the 5 final contestants of the MTN Pulse Cypher challenge faced off to see the winner take home UGX2million, while the second, and third walked away with UGX1.5million and UGX1million respectively.
Allan Wathika, alias Triggah emerged the winner of the Cypher challenge while Ibrahim Balunywa, alias Ebrahim Soul’o, and Anena Missy Ochola alias King Missy were the first and second runner-up respectively in this year’s competition.
Filled with joy and excitement, Triggah thanked MTN for the initiative to support young artists saying he is going to use the prize money to further his music ambitions.
I am extremely happy to have won. I am going to use this money to push my music career further. I am very thankful to MTN for this platform and I urge every Ugandan out here to continue supporting MTN because it supports us a lot.Triggah
In a surprise twist, and in recognition of their efforts and skills, MTN Pulse offered a consolation prize of UGX650,000 to the other 2 contestants each as well as 20GB Freedom data bundles to all the top 5 contestants.
SafeBoda, one of MTN Pulse partners, offered cashless giveaways to the top 3 and Safe Boda helmets to each of the 5 as well as 5 tickets to Orange Vibes at Cinemax.
In addition, the 5 final contestants of the MTN Pulse Cypher challenge received a chance of a lifetime when Swangz Avenue, a renowned production powerhouse, offered them a collabo for free.
Here is the full list of winners of the MTN UG Hip-Hop Awards:
Album of the year
Kraccbone – Ego
Male artist of the year
Navio – 30 seconds to Hollywood
Female artist of the year
STONE AGE UG – KIMALA NEKIGWA
Rookie of the year
Zedmonk Ssabatontomi – Work si myaka
Inspirational song of the year
AJ Stylz ft. Spyda MC – Nkowola
Song of the year
The Mith ft. Herbert Ssesamba – I GIVE HER LOVE
The collaboration of the Year
Lagum the Rapper ft. Bangi – Catching Flights
Rap Fusion of the Year
Keinoh – Dior
Video of the year
Keinoh – Drip
Best Producer
207
African Artist of the year –
Khaligraph Jones
Eastern Uganda artist of the year
AJ Stylz – Put in the work
Northern Uganda artist of the year
Judas Rapknowledge da Akbar – Heart Of Hannibal Barca
Western Uganda artist of the year
Crazie wispa – Mwebale /Thank you
Central Uganda artist of the year
Felista di superstar
Lyricist of the year
Lyrical G – Sikyasaaga (The L-Matic)
Hip Hop Deejay of the Year
DJ Victor 256
Mixtape of the year personality of the year
Kavali King – 16 track tape
Sweet Sixteen
207 – Abajega
Media personality
Calvin the Entertainer
Special Awards
Lifetime Achievement Award
Steve Jean