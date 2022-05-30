Following his recent remarks accusing Spice Diana and her manager Roger of being “hypocrites”, Gravity Omutujju has further denied ever being Spice Diana’s friend.

Over the weekend, through an interview on Galaxy FM, Gravity Omutujju publicly revealed that Spice Diana and her manager Roger Lubega are not the best people to deal with.

Terming them as “hypocrites” and “dark-hearted” people, Gravity said that they do not wish the best upon the other people within the entertainment industry.

His revelation was questioned by many critics who noted that maybe he had fallen out with Spice Diana who is his former friend over private matters.

During another interview before his performance at DJ Nimrod’s All-White party at the Uganda Museum on Sunday, Gravity denied ever being Spice’s friend.

Gravity said that even when they kissed during the “Ndi Mu Love” videoshoot in 2018, he only did it because Roger was his friend but rather not because he had connections with Spice.

My issue is not with Spice because she is not my friend. The kiss was just for the videoshoot and I did it for my friend Roger who is her manager. Spice has never been my friend. Roger is still my friend but I just had to speak the truth. Gravity Omutujju

He also trashed the narrative that he is furious because he was not invited for the StarGal EP Listeners party, saying that he can still find the songs on YouTube and hence had no reason to go to the party.

It’s not anger. I just spoke the truth, I spoke from my heart. Ask other people that have dealt with those two (Roger and Spice). The problem with Ugandans is they don’t speak up which is not the same case with. If someone won’t beat me up, I will always speak the truth. Gravity Omutujju

Gravity further noted that around media, Spice and Roger are the nicest people but back door, they do not wish well upon anyone.

“Those people are only nice to the media because they want you to spread that version of them but deep inside, they are not the best. They want to be everything, they have beef with everyone even a mere driver,” he added.

The singer also noted that the two mentioned personalities are the reason why Opa Fambo and Mosh Mavoko separated.

“Ask Fifi Da Queen, ask why Opa Fambo and Mosh Mavoko separated. That guy plays the divide and rule game. He divides everyone so that he can be the boss of them all,” Gravity revealed.

