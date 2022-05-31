Renowned media personality and events emcee Brian Mulondo has landed himself a new role at Multichoice Uganda.

The KFM #DMightyBreakfast show host is now the new acting Head of Local Content Marketing at Multichoice Uganda.

He shared the positive news through his socials where he noted that he is humbled by the trust and responsibility assigned to him by his bosses.

Brian Mulondo added that he is looking forward to serving the public with the best content that will compete with that from different African nations.

Also Read: KFM’s Brian Mulondo and Malaika Nyanzi share moments of their romantic dates

Folks, I am pleased to inform you that I have been appointed as the Local Content Marketing Manager at Multichoice Uganda (@dstvuganda and @gotvuganda ) I am humbled by the Trust & the Responsibility that has been handed to me. Looking forward to serving. Brian Mulondo

He commences his duties immediately and all eyes will be on him to see what progress he can put into effect content wise.

See more

Congrats Brian!