Reports making rounds in the entertainment corridors reveal that Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) presidential hopeful Cindy Sanyu declined to perform at show she was booked for in Dubai.

The rumors have it that Cindy Sanyu refused to perform because of the poor turn up of revellers at the event.

Due to the poor turn up she chose not to leave her hotel room where she was with her husband Prynce Joel Okuyo.

Some other reports disclose that Cindy Sanyu refused to perform because the events promoter had not cleared her balance to nil, something her husband demanded before she could take to stage.

More reports also have it that she failed to perform because the time for events to continue ongoing had elapsed.

Further details have it that due to the poor and low turn up, Promoter Kats forget his phone at the bar and when they tried to look for him, he was no where to be seen.