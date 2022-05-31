Singer Leila Kayondo has waged war on her ex-lover SK Mbuga and warns him against visiting her house ever again or he risks being exposed.

The fact that Leila and Mbuga have still been seeing each other on the low must have caught most of us by surprise.

The two ex-lovers were believed to have ended their relationship after Leila Kayondo accused the renowned businessman of domestic violence in 2016.

Despite Mbuga’s repeated efforts to win back Leila, not much had been revealed to suggest that he had succeeded in recent years until last night when the songstress exposed him through her WhatsApp status.

Screenshots seen by MBU show a rant by Leila Kayondo on her WhatsApp hurling sharp words towards Mbuga.

She goes on to term him as an “uneducated fool” who is “attracted to any woman that speaks a foreign language.”

“Mbuga! You are such a fool. You can be attracted to any woman that speaks a foreign language. Anything you don’t understand arausses (arouses) you,” Leila Kayondo notes.

She adds, “Anyone that wants to date Mbuga! Please speak a foreign language that he doesn’t understand or speak English! Automatically he will asume you are pretty! That uneducated fool.”

She then goes ahead to warn him against revisiting her kazigo or he risks being exposed on her Snapchat.

Ate mbwa toda kukazigo kange ! I will Snapchat your kiwalata while you climbing my stairs. Leila Kayondo