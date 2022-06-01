Media personality Andrew Anderson Luzze and his wife are stuck with a medical bill worth Ugx2m.

The pair who welcomed their first child over the weekend pleaded with friends, well-wishers, and their followers to help them rise the money clear the pending hospital bills.

The former WBS and Record TV presenter made the plea through his Facebook page where he explained how the bills accumulated.

He noted that his wife underwent a cesarean operation which cost them a lot of money, leaving him with almost nothing but to rely on the public for support.

Also Read: Andrew Anderson Luzze and fiancée welcome first child

Luzze shared his telephone numbers where people should send in the cash in order so as he can clear the bills and be released to return home with his bundle of joy.

He named his first child “Anderson Luzze Junior” and the good news is that the baby is in perfect health.

Some times things don’t go our way or as planned. At count 1,200,000 as per social media sent me congratulations texts for my first son Anderson Luzze junior. Truth is my lady got a cesarean a lot of money was spent. Now I’m in need of 2M. 0754672579 and 0775864572 are my mobile money numbers under Luzze Andrew, help me we raise this. Luzze Andrew Anderson