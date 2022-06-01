Ailing singer and actress Evelyn Lagu, born Evelyn Nakabira, was rushed to hospital after collapsing during the press conference for her show.

Evelyn Lagu collapsed after the cancellation of her show dubbed ‘An evening with Evelyn Dinner Concert’.

The concert which was cancelled by Police was scheduled to take place on 2nd June 2022 at Muganzi Lwazza Rooftop building in Katwe.

Upon being hit with the unfortunate news, Evelyn Nakabira collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital on a boda-boda.

This left her fans wondering whether no one among those who were at the press conference had a car to help in transporting the singer to hospital.

Evelyn Lagu was hopeful that after her concert, the revenues would help her to foot her medical bills and help other patients battling a similar disease.

The page administrator on Lagu’s Facebook page confirmed the news of her collapse and asked her followers to keep her in their prayers.

“WE BADLY NEED YOUR PRAYERS,” a post on her Evelyn Lagu’s Facebook page reads.

Evelyn Lagu has been unwell for four years, often in and out of hospitals as she battles Kidney and heart complications.

We wish her a quick recovery!