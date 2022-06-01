Singer Spice Diana says that despite bearing a Muslim name, she has to keep doing her job even if it is endorsing a liquor brand.

Source Management songstress Spice Diana, real name Hajara Namukwaya is one the most booked local artists.

For her fame and influence, she has also signed several endorsements with different corporate companies as a brand ambassador and influencer.

Her latest endorsement is a multi-million 6-months ambassadorial deal with Buganda Kombucha.

Critics have often questioned why she promotes alcoholic drinks and other liquor brands, something that has often not settled well with her.

While speaking to media on Wednesday, the singer maintained that she will continue doing what her job demands regardless of the criticism thrown at her in different angles.

Spice said that if she was to follow every rule of religion, she wouldn’t also be performing at different concerts or in bars.