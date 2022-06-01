Spice Diana has rubbished Lydia Jazmine’s claims that she wasn’t invited for the ‘Star Gal’ EP launch last weekend.

Over the weekend, Spice Diana launched her new Star Gal EP at Cabana Lounge in Munyonyo.

Several celebrities, media personalities, and artists attended the event which was highlighted by Spice Diana’s reunion with Sheebah Karungi .

A few other artistes including Gravity Omutujju and Lydia Jazmine, however, were a no-show at the event, raising questions about their friendship with Spice Diana.

Through the course of the week, Gravity Omutujju has made his displeasure with Spice and her manager publicly known.

Lydia Jazmine as well during an interview expressed how surprised she was by not being invited for the EP Listeners party.

The LJ Music songstress maintained that it was a shocker because she has no beef with Spice Diana and would’ve expected to be invited.

When LJ’s comments landed in Spice Diana’s ears, she quickly laughed them off as she maintained that every artistes was invited.

Spice explained that most artistes were personally invited as others were invited through their managements.

The Jangu Ondabe singer further noted that maybe there was miscommunication between the artists and their managers but the invites were sent.

We invited the artistes we needed to invite. For some, we contacted them personally. For others, we alerted their managements. Maybe Lydia Jazmine was not told. Spice Diana

Spice Diana cleared the air while at a press conference as she was being unveiled as the Buganda Kombucha brand ambassador on Wednesday.