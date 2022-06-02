Overview: Flowers in Dollars and Shillings Who gave how much to MC Kats as he turned a new chapter of his life?

Through a tweet, Edwin Katamba a.k.a MC Kats’ workmate Sheilah Gashumba started a “Shs500,000 birthday challenge” to celebrate his birthday on June 1st.

The NBS TV After 5 show co-presenter asked each member in the entertainment fraternity to gift MC Kats with Shs500k to thank him for his contribution to the industry.

What started as a joke later developed into a reality as several celebrities including artists, media personalities, managers, promoters, among others heeded to the call.

Personalities like Kasuku, Pallaso, Lydia Jazmine , Fik Fameica among others all gifted Kats with mobile money and cash ranging from 500k to as much as USD700.

MC Kats could not hide his joy as he thanked each and everyone who contributed to the cause and those that sent him warm birthday wishes.

As a way of accountability, MC Kats shared the message of whoever sent him money through mobile money and below are some of those names:

Debbie – Shs3m

Lydia Jazmine – USD700 (Shs2.6m)

Pallaso – Shs2m

Fik Fameica – Shs2m

Sheilah Gashumba – Shs1.2m

Karen Munezero – Shs1m

Ykee Benda – Shs800k

DJ Nimrod – Shs800k

Alex Muhangi – Shs700k

Fille Mutoni – Shs520k

Nina Roz – Shs500k

Jeff Kiwa – Shs500k

Kasuku – Shs200k

Belated happy 38th birthday King Of The Mic!