Singer Cindy Sanyu has shared her side of the story on why she declined to perform at the Dubai show that was organized by Kats Promotion over the weekend.

While explaining to Spark TV, Cindy Sanyu noted that the fault was not her’s but rather the promoter’s who didn’t fulfil his promises.

The Boom Party singer elaborated that she refused to show up at the venue because the promoter failed to meet their agreed payment plan.

She said that she remained in her hotel room with her baby hubby because she would not go ahead to perform without being paid as agreed prior to the show.

The mother of two also stressed that she wanted to prove to promoters that she is no longer in the league of artists who are booked for shows to perform for free.

Also Read: Cindy Sanyu reportedly declines to perform in Dubai due to a low turn up

Unfortunately, I failed to come to terms with the promoters who had booked me to perform in Dubai. This was because when we left Uganda, we had agreed on some terms and conditions under which we would like them to fulfil mostly dealing with money. So, when they failed to get my money, and to me music is business, that is what happened. Cindy Sanyu

She also declined to be reduced to the level of artistes whose payment is based on the turn up of the fans at the venue.

She then advised promoters to quit organising events if they don’t have enough money before adding that it isn’t fair for an artist to perform without being paid.

Cindy also apologized to her fans for the inconveniences caused by the misunderstanding with the show promoter.

My sincere apologies go out to the fans in Dubai. Music is a business for me so if there’s no business there’s no music. When you work with people who keep ignoring the terms and conditions you have no choice than to stand your ground and let them decide. By the grace of God I and my team are back home safe. Cindy Sanyu