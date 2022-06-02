Stand-up comedian and events emcee Uncle Mark, born Agaba Mark, has opened up about receiving death threats from a Police officer who borrowed his money a few months ago.

The Police officer sending death threats to Uncle Mark is identified as Afande Mugabe Joseph at the rank of Police Constable with Force Number 61497.

Based on the information that Uncle Mark shared on his Twitter account, he lent money to officer Mugabe who in turn left behind his Police card as collateral.

After several attempts to demand his money to be paid back, Uncle Mark claims that Afande Mugabe decided to dodge his phone calls for two months.

When the comedian decided to take the matter to the officer’s bosses, he received texts from Afande Mugabe a few days later Afande Mugabe, threatening to end his life.

So a few months ago, I lent a Police officer some money, as he sent me his card as collateral. On time of payment, he decides to dodge my phone calls. (After) two months of dodging me, I decided to report to his boss. A few days later, he threatens to take my life. Uncle Mark