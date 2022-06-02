Copia Global, the first and only Business-to-Customer (B2C) platform simplifying e-commerce for 750 million middle to low-income African consumers, celebrated its first anniversary of operations in Uganda by hosting a breakfast reception at Protea Hotel Kampala on Thursday 2nd June.

The Honourable Joyce Juliet Nabbosa Ssebugwawo, Minister of State for ICT & National Guidance was the guest of honour at the celebrations.

Other invited guests included; Honourable Nkunyingi Muwada, Member of Parliament Kyaddondo East and Mr. Collin Babirukamu, Director of E-Government Services, National Information Technology Authority of Uganda. Representatives from the American Embassy, USAID, the Uganda Communications Commission, and the Ministry of Trade and Cooperatives were also present.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, Copia Uganda exclusively announced future plans that include a state-of-the-art Fulfillment Center in Namanve, which will serve its growing customer base in the country.

The Fulfillment Center will be the first of its kind in Uganda.

Also Read: Desire Luzinda’s daughter set to join Medical school after graduating with a 4.0 GPA

The anniversary event was also attended by a diverse group of guests to celebrate Copia’s remarkable growth in Uganda, including dignitaries, business leaders, government officials, influencers, Copia Uganda’s corporate executives, banking and telecom partners, agents and customers.

“We are thrilled about the success of Copia’s expansion into Uganda, which is our first market expansion since launching in Kenya in 2013. This is a testimony of Copia’s proven business model and its Pan-African scalability,” said Tim Steel, CEO of Copia Global.

“With the impressive milestones achieved in Uganda in the last year, we are now ready to further expand into other African markets, providing essential and quality products to Africa’s 750 million middle to low-income consumers,” he added.

Since launching in Uganda in May 2021, Copia Uganda has served over 35,000 customers through over 8,000 agents in 84 major towns and trading centers.

It has fulfilled over 250,000 orders in its one-year period of operations.

The team has also grown from 20 to over 200 employees, enabling the company to contribute to the local economy in Uganda.

The company offers a wide range of quality essential products to its customers across 13 major categories – Foodstuff, Construction, Household, Personal Care, Beauty, Electronics, Energy, School, Baby, Health, Farming, and Transport giving the consumer a myriad of options.

“We are grateful for the strong relationships we have developed with our suppliers, partners, and agents and our employees’ dedication and hard work over the last year.

“We owe our success to them and look forward to leveraging these relationships in the coming year to provide even more value to customers” – said Diana Adeyemi, Country Director, Copia Uganda.

She added, “Our mission is to make Ugandans’ lives easier by providing them with essential quality products at the best market prices through Copia’s e-commerce platform and digital Agent network. This improves their quality of life, putting Ugandan consumers on the map of global digitization.”

Launched in Kenya in 2013, Copia Global has built a network of over 38,000 Agents, small shopkeepers who serve as order and delivery points, across Kenya and Uganda. This allows customers to choose how they interact with Copia – online or offline.

Operating its own technology-enabled world-class logistics service, Copia can deliver to the most remote locations, even in places with poor road infrastructure or lack of addresses, at no additional cost to the customer within 2-4 days.

Urban and diaspora-based consumers can also use the service to shop for loved ones back home at www.copia.co.ke.

About Copia Global

Founded in 2013 by Silicon Valley veterans Tracey Turner and Jonathan Lewis, Copia is the first and only B2C platform simplifying e-commerce for 750 million middle to low-Income Africans.

Using a mobile application, a network of over 38,000 agents, and seamless logistics systems, Copia currently provides access to essential products at affordable prices to over 1.9 million customers in Kenya and Uganda.

The company launched Copia Digital and Financial Services in 2021 to enhance its e-commerce offering by building payments, credit, and loan products.

For more information on Copia Uganda, please visit https://copiauganda.com or the corporate website https://copiaglobal.com.