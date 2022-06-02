Ugandan singer Desire Luzinda’s 18-year-old daughter Michelle Kaddu will join Medical school after graduating from high school with a 4.0 GPA.

About four years ago, Desire Luzinda together with her daughter, Mitchelle Kaddu, and mother relocated to the USA to live in the state of California.

Mitchelle Kaddu was then enrolled in school where she has developed her education until she capped it with a graduation at the start of the week.

Desire Luzinda shared dazzling photos of Michelle dressed in her gown as she revealed the good news of her daughter’s achievement.

While speaking to MBU, Desire Luzinda exclusively told us that Mitchelle graduated from high school with a GPA of 4.0.

She thanked everyone who congratulated her daughter upon the new milestone and revealed that she is now set to join Medical School.

“She completed high school with a GPA of 4.0 and (she is) going to medical school,” Desire Luzinda told MBU.

Congratulations Mitchelle!