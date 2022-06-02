Singer Deus Ndugwa, better known by stage name Grenade, was on Tuesday arrested from the areas of Munyonyo and dragged to Kajjansi Police Station where he spent the night behind coolers.

Grenade Official was arrested on charges of ”Criminal Trespass and Threatening Violence” by his ex-lover Ms. Abdul Aziz Kilooto after their relationship hit a hard rock.

Ms. Kilooto accused Grenade of practicing witchcraft on her with intentions of forcing her to love him more, something that didn’t please her.

When the “Nkuloga” singer was exposed by some of his colleagues for a few shillings, Ms. Kilooto decided to dump him saying she can’t be in love with someone who uses charm since her religion doesn’t allow such practices.

She then threw Grenade out of her apartment and completely cut ties with him as she no longer wants to deal with the singer at all.

On Wednesday 1st June, Grenade was arraigned before the Kajjansi Chief Magistrates court. He pleaded not guilty for all the charges that where slapped against him.

He was then released on a court bond and warned against committing similar offenses that saw him sleep behind bars. Court will have the second hearing of his case on 29th June.

Grenade was last night spotted chilling at Kampala Serena Hotel during the Ikon Awards launch.