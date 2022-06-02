Singer Grenade’s ex-lover Ms. Abdula Aziz Kilooto has tasked the musician to return all her accessories and belongings that he made off with when she dumped him.

Ms. Kilooto alleges that the “Nkuloga” singer made off with her iPhone, Apple Watch, and she can no longer access her bank accounts which were logged into with the said gadgets.

She warned Grenade to stop texting her and sending different people to plead for his return on his behalf because she does not need him anymore.

Also Read: Grenade accused of witchcraft and threatening violence by ex-lover

She went ahead to stress that Grenade should understand that their relationship is done and dusted, and that she has no remorse feelings about it.

Grenade took my iPhone, I now don’t have access to my bank accounts. He has my Apple Watch and I just want my items returned. I want him to leave me alone and I don’t want him to text me or send people looking for me. He should understand that our relationship is over. Abdul Aziz Kilooto

She explained that Grenade was exposed by some of his close members who shared voice recordings of him at a local traditional shrine when he went to bewitch her.