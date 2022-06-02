Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament Hon. Betty Nambooze Bakireke was hospitalized after she slid and fell on the stair at her home, sustaining injuries.

It is reported that Hon. Nambooze missed a step while maneuvering the stairs and ended up landing awkwardly, hitting herself hard on the ground.

She was then helped up and rushed to Bugolobi Medical Centre where a TC scan was conducted to know how severity of her injuries.

The doctors revealed that she did not sustain life threatening damages to her body although she is experiencing pains in her chest, and arms, on top of a swollen face.

Hon. Nambooze is also said to have been stitched around seven times and is on the road to recovery. We wish her a speedy recovery!