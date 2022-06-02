Among the special invited guests to Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s forthcoming concert is renown Traditional Herbalist Mama Fiina.

Tomorrow (3rd June 2022), Worship House Church Nansana lead pastor Wilson Bugembe will be holding his 2022 concert at Hotel Africana.

Artists, media personalities, public figures among other fans are charged up for the concert dubbed “Katonda W’abanaku Mw’eno Ensonga”.

A few VIP guests have been cordially invited and among them is traditional healer Sylvia Namutebi popularly known as Mama Fiina.

Mama Fiina is widely known to use her traditional ways to heal diseases and bring comfort in people’s lives.

Pastor Bugembe and Mama Fiina have been close friends for long. She is a big fan of his and enjoys listening to his songs.

The former continues his quest to turn the traditional healer into a born again Christian by inviting her to his concert.

While announcing the concert dates, Bugembe noted that proceeds will go to the completion of his church which is still under construction.

With Mama Fiina also being popular for helping several individuals financially, her special invitation does not dully raise eyebrows.