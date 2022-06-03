Rwandan singer Alyn Sano recently released her new single dubbed “Fake Gee“. She talked to MBU about family, career, challenges, beliefs, and so much more.

About Alyn Sano

Alyn Sano, real name, Sano Shengero Aline is a Rwandan artist. She was born and raised in Kigali, Rwanda by a single mother.

Alyn comes from a family of five children; including two boys and three girls. She attributes her musical interest to singing in a choir in her early days.

“My music backing is from choir since I was 14-years-old until at 20-years-old when I joined live band,” Alyn Sano remembers. She celebrates her birthday every 10th of October.

We caught up with the ever-jolly singer to chat about the interesting and challenging points of her blossoming career:

Where and how did your music career begin, and who gave you the platform?

My career began in 2018 when I released my first single Naremewe Wowe. Because I was already in bands, and backing other famous artists in the industry, it wasn’t so hard for me to connect with people who were already in the industry.

Starting out as a new artist, what are some of the memorable moments that you can never forget?

People used to take me for granted in my country (laughs). I received many negative comments than positive ones.

Which were the first major challenges for you, and how did you overcome them?

The biggest challenge as an artist is being undeniably talented. People tend to be scared that you will be bigger than them and they try to use their power to downgrade you.

Another challenge that I am still facing BTW is investing in myself. It sometimes might limit my potential, however, I recognize that every good thing takes time.

How much did your parents contribute to your career?

I have one. Even though we are not so financially stable, she is everything to me. She keeps me going, she advises me. I am sure if it wasn’t for my mom, I could have quit music like two years ago. But because of how much she believes in me, I believe in myself too and I keep moving forward.

My fans love seeing me sing LIVE. They say I would rather sing live always. Not studio. Alyn Sano

Which is your unforgettable studio memory?

My unforgettable studio memory is when I tried taking alcohol because of peer pressure to see how much more energy it gives me for recording but then I slept off right after taking the alcohol (laughs).

Where were you and what were you doing when you heard your song play for the very first time?

I was on a bus going for a gig and I was super excited and surprised.

How did you react to that?

I felt like standing up and telling everyone that it was me on the radio.

How much were you paid for your first performance? When and where was it?

I was paid 10,000 Rwf which is approximately USD10. It was in 2015 and it was an event of a private company where I was given fifteen minutes to sing three songs.

What do you think is the unique piece in your music that fans love so much?

My unique piece is the voice. My fans love seeing me sing LIVE. They say I would rather sing live always. Not studio.

Has your talent landed you in trouble before?

My talent has instead always put me in places I never thought I will be.

How do you choose your team and what do you regard before you employ anyone?

I choose my team based on someone who believes in me. Someone who believes in what I believe in which is making a positive impact before money and fame. And someone with passion and enough skills for what they bring to the table.

Apart from a manager, who is a must-have on a celebrity’s team?

A person who knows them before the fame. One who knows when they are happy, sad, and stressed. Also, a celebrity needs themselves the most.

What has changed much in the industry since you joined?

In my country, male musicians dominate females. However, ever since I joined people started believing that female musicians who don’t just sell beauty and other things also exist – musicians who have pure talent, and a willingness to fight just as much as males.

If someone asked what your top 3 contributions to the industry are, what would you tell them?

I am the first self-managed female artist who managed to win different awards such as; “Isango na Muzika” – Female Artist of the Year 2020, “Women in Business Music” Artist of the Year.

I am the first-ever artist to represent my country in an international singing competition called “The Voice Afrique Francophone” and to reach in Top 8 among 104 contestants from all over Africa.

I am a role model to many girls out there who are scared of starting because they don’t have help. If I could and still can do it, they can too.

I support my little sisters in the industry too to be able to make a step ahead in their careers. Good question tho (smiles).

What is the one piece of advice a younger version of you didn’t consider but should have?

I would have stopped stressing over everything. Just do what I was supposed to do and let everything else go the way it was supposed to go.

Would you want your children to follow your career path? If so, which step would you wish them to skip?

I would wish them to follow it. Just not in today’s Rwanda (laughs), maybe in future Rwanda. Somewhere elsewhere music is actually a need not a luxury. Nope. They can’t skip any. Each step I passed through is needed for an artist to be great.

Relationships at work. What do you have to say about those? Do you believe they can grow and prosper?

I believe in other people’s relationships at work because I have seen them prosper. But not in mine. I don’t understand how I can be able to focus when I am with the love of my life, lol.

Do you have any regrets in your career?

I ain’t got no regrets. I feel like all my life I have done everything the way I was supposed to do it. Every bad thing that happened was not brought by myself but by nature or external circumstances.

What more would you like to achieve?

I would like to be an international artist just like my talent. I would also like to make a positive impact through my music on my people starting from my country to the rest of the world.

Last piece of advice you would give to the viewers that would definitely help them in their respective careers

Do your best, don’t compete with your neighbor but with yourself. As long as you are moving forward, you will definitely reach your goal. The only worry is when you stop moving. But if you move, whether slow or so slow, don’t worry, you will reach your destination. Just never stop moving forward!

