As the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) electoral commission committee settled down for online voting, veteran singer Lord Bitem has requested his fellow contestants vying for the association’s presidency to join him.

He asked Cindy Sanyu and King Saha to stop whatever raucous they are trying to cause in the association and back him because he already has positions to give them in his cabinet.

Lord Bitem says he is willing to appoint King Saha as one of his advisors but he does not reveal which position he plans to give to Cindy Sanyu whom he also requested to join his team.

Speaking about the voting process, Lord Bitem disclosed that he has already set up his tally center and equipped it with fresh graduates in I.T.

He says those will help him tally his votes and hence warns that if he spots any electoral malpractice, he won’t accept the results that will be announced.

Female gospel singer Kusiima Irene who is also vying for the UMA Vice President office is also not convinced about online voting.

According to an interview they conducted on Sanyuka TV, the pair looked disgruntled about UMA’s electoral commission’s decision of having online elections.