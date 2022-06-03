Worship House Ministries lead Pastor, Wilson Bugembe has disclosed that he has no time to waste with people who try to wage war on him.

During a recent interview on Sanyuka TV, the renowned gospel singer told his critics and haters that he is too busy to indulge himself in petty scandals as he has a lot to fulfil on his agender.

Pastor Bugembe made the remarks as he was responding to a question that was sent his way to give his view about individuals who want to taint a negative image about him.

I am too busy to be involved in a scandal. I have to take care of orphans, I have to preach, I have to write songs, I have to write sermons and visit people in my community and pray for them. I don’t have time to start engaging myself in fights or scandals. Wilson Bugembe

Pastor Bugembe is one of the few celebrities that are never in the media for wrong reasons unlike fellow pastors who have in the recent past dominated the news for all the wrong reasons.

Some other pastors have been seen attacking one another over reasons best known to themselves alone.

In the interview, Bugembe said he is a busy person having so many people like orphans to look after and that’s the reason he doesn’t beef.