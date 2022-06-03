Kataleya and Kandle continue to showcase their talent with their new melodious and catchy song “Miwula”.

Lately, Theron Music-signed singers Kataleya and Kandle have been trending for their gym photos that caught netizens off guard.

The fast-rising duo has slowly understood what keeps their fans engaged to their content through music, fashion, and social media.

Having emerged into the industry not many months ago, their banger ‘Do Me’ introduced them to a wider fanbase before they dropped another one on ‘Nkunonya’

They now look forward to capitalise on their early fame with yet another catchy song titled ‘Miwula’.

‘Miwula’ is a groovy song produced by the talented Eddie Dee who gave it beats relatable with the Ugandan music lovers.

In the song, the duo sings about love and how the things about their lovers that have them strongly hooked together.

Kataleya and Kandle properly combine Swahili and Luganda in the 3 minute song which you will definitely enjoy listening to.

Directed by Aaronaire, the visuals are rich in color, costumes, beauty, and so much more. Take a gaze below: