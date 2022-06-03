Music producer Ian Pro, born Ian Busungu, was left homeless after his landlord threw him out of his rental over accumulated rent arrears.

Based to the landlord’s lawyer, Producer Ian was asked to leave the premises for failing to pay rent that had piled up over a period of ten months.

He stressed that Producer Ian has defaulted upto Shs9m in arrears and they have been holding talks with the producer but it didn’t yield any fruit.

We can understand that things are not easy, but he is not here in person to face us. We have been patient with him for a period of 10 months now and he is not bringing the money. Landlord’s Lawyer

Speaking in a phone call interview on Galaxy FM, Ian Pro did not deny the allegations. He said he is aware of the debt and he is ready to pay it when he returns from abroad.

It is sad that the landlord called Police and lawyers to evict me from the house yet these were not there when I was entering the house. I don’t have any problem with the landlord because I know I am going to come back soon and pay the money. It’s good that they never destroyed the studio so when I pay, they can still open it. I entered that house during the lockdown, so it has not been easy. Ian Pro

Producer Ian Pro is popular for producing songs like Romantic by Feffe Bussi, Anti Kale, Kwolwo and Koona by Spice Diana, among many others by up-and-rising artists.