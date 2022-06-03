Zari Hassan warns people against mocking singer Leila Kayondo who, according to her, has shown signs of suicidal thoughts having gone through the worst in recent months.

In a space of just over one year, Leila Kayondo has lost so many things she used to invest her love, affection, money, and time in.

Leila Kayondo lost her father Yahya Kayondo in March 2020, her brother Abdu Karim in July, and her mother Nnalongo Kayondo in December.

Musically, you would also think that her career is fading and has now hit the worst dip since she started singing many years ago.

On top of all that, her love life has never been the same since she parted ways with her ex-lover Sully Kabangala Mbuga.

On Tuesday, the Awo singer grabbed the headlines after attacking SK Mbuga through her WhatsApp statuses in which she insulted and warned him against visiting her ever again.

She termed him as an “uneducated fool” who is “attracted to any woman that speaks a foreign language” before ceasing fire later in the day after the city tycoon allegedly sending her some money.

Kayondo’s actions caught many people by surprise, including SA-based socialite Zari Hassan who, through Snapchat, asked people to go easy on her.

Zari pointed out that Leila Kayondo’s behaviour could be a call for action as she could be battling mental health issues that include suicidal thoughts.

The mother of five mentioned that the singer has had a terrible time and people should reach out to her offering help instead of mocking her.