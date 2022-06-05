Celebrated Ugandan model and beauty queen Doreen Kabareebe says she is ready to represent Uganda in the Ms World International 2022 pageant slated for August.

Ms World International is a televised beauty pageant extravaganza featuring models of all ages competing in a five-day reality television adventure.

This year, the pageant is set to happen from 21st August to 25th August 2022 in Miami Florida, USA.

Kabareebe Models 4 Charity CEO Doreen Kabareebe will be representing Uganda at the five-day pageant.

Also Read: Stop depressing celebrities with your captions – Doreen Kabareebe cautions media

While speaking to MBU, Kabareebe hinted that she has been eagerly waiting for this day to come so that she can represent her nation again.

She told us that she has been getting ready, training her mind and body to be set for whatever challenge that awaits her in the forthcoming pageant.

The Ms World International event lasts fours nights and five days of team building experiences where delegates bond and share ideas to develop each other up through supportive activities in a structured and glamorous environment.

Delegates participate in group challenges like the Yatch party pose-off challenge as well as four phases of individual competitions showcasing each delegates unique beauty, modeling ability, and camera appeal.

The goal of the Ms World International Pageant and filming event is to inspire women from every country, continent, and culture to come together in the spirit of competition, to share their passions and promote their platforms at an international stage.

The Ms World International event is NOT your typical beauty pageant. Delegates don’t take time rehearsing therefore only professionals are selected.

We wish Doreen the best of luck in her endeavours!