Gospel singer George Timothy Lubega alias Exodus has confessed to having backslid from being a staunch Born-Again Christian and turning into a drunkard.

Exodus made the confession with tears rolling down his cheeks while performing at Pastor Wilson Bugembe’s “Katonda Wabanaku Mw’eno Esonga” concert that took place at Kampala Hotel Africana’s parking space.

Down on his knees, Exodus requested the congregation that had turned up to support and show love to Pastor Bugembe to forgive him for falling short of praising Christ.

He went on to narrate that he wants to have his tainted image rebranded in a positive way and he promised to serve God like never before.

Also Read: Don’t speak like ignorant fools -Exodus stings gospel ministers

Exodus went on to note that he is going to visit most Churches around Kampala apologizing for whatever was uttered about him whether false or right.

I am going to serve God like never before. Whatever happened, the right and false allegations, I request to be forgiven. I’m going to serve God like never before. I love you all so much. I am going to visit most of the churches to and apologize for my unbecoming conduct. Serving God is the only gift that God gave me. Exodus

He also cleared the air about the first allegations where he was arrested drink driving noting that the reports where baseless and untrue.