Nation Media personality Lynda Ddane is all smiles after acquiring her new grey Germany-made machine – BMW X series car.

The lively radio and TV presenter shared the amazing news of purchasing a new car as she shared photos of herself posing on her ride.

She hid the car’s registration number plate as she did not want the public to master it.

One of the photos that took our attention was that she took while perfectly seated in the driving seat as she warms up for road-testing.

As soon as she shared the photos, a section of netizens pointed out how the car is not brand new and not in best mechanical condition having been used before.

Their submissions were, however, irrelevant to the bubbly media personality who is only tunnle-visioned to celebrate her win.

Congratulations Lynda!