Up and rising singer Ronald Alimpa is in hot waters following allegations of misconduct and snubbing a show last weekend.

An events promoter who we only identified as Tonny accuses Ronald Alimpa of snubbing to perform at a show that he had booked for in the areas of Kasenge at Cabana Bar on 31st May.

Promoter Tonny alleges agreeing a payment of Shs500k for Ronald Alimpa’s services, making a deposit of Shs200k and remaining with a balance of UGX 300K which was to be cleared upon arrival of the singer at the venue.

When Ronald Alimpa and his crew arrived at the venue, they saw that the event had sold out and requested for an extra Shs200k before he could step on stage.

The promoter joined Ronald Alimpa and his crew in their car to discuss about the payment but it didn’t yield positive results.

Tonny alleges that Ronald Alimpa and his crew drove him off to a certain point and pinned him to cough the extra Shs200k in order for Alimpa to perform but he declined.

He was then dumped in a nearby bush and left there stranded, late in the night before mitigating his own way of returning to the venue.

Promoter Tonny filed the case at Kasenge Police Station and Kampala Metropolitan Spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed the reports.

Apparently, Ronald Alimpa is facing charges of obtaining money by false pretense and causing malicious damage of property.