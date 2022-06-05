On Friday 3rd June 2022, Pastor Wilson Bugembe registered success at his “Katonda W’abanaku Mw’eno Ensonga” concert held at Hotel Africana.

In the build up to his concert dubbed “Katonda W’abanaku Mw’eno Ensonga”, celebrated city pastor Wilson Bugembe called upon his fans to flock Hotel Africana and praise God.

He announced that proceeds from the concert were to help in finishing the construction of his 6,000 seater Worship House Church in Nansana.

His fans and other music lovers heard his pleas and turned up in large numbers on D-day to fill up the venue which is often a hard task for other artistes.

TikTok sensation Charles and Asia made an appearance

By 3pm, Hotel Africana was filling up with crowds anticipating mouth watering perfomances from Pastor Bugembe who has dropped hit songs for the past fifteen years.

Performances from the likes of Bebe Cool, Spice Diana, Exodus, Levixone, Nina Roz, Herbert Twine, Kabako, Mesach Semakula, Brian Lubega, among others made the show a memorable one.

Exodus also used the event to confess having backslid in faith and turning into a drunkard but promised to correct his ways going forward.

TikTok sensation couple Charles and Asiat also made an appearance which seemed to excite the revellers.

By large, Pastor Bugembe has been the most consistent gospel singer for the last 15 years and has gained favour, love and fans over the same period of time.

Take a gaze at some of the photos from the event below: