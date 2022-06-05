Singer Winnie Nwagi thrilled revelers who turned up in large numbers at Prima Kardashi’s Lusaniya Festival Season 2 on Saturday.

Over the weekend, city socialite Prima Kardashi organized the second edition of the much anticipated Prima Lusaniya Fest at Miley Impala Hotel in Munyonyo.

Revelers who had closely followed the build up to the event stormed the venue as early as mid-day to have a share of the Lusaniya with their families.

Prima Kardashi together with her boyfriend Mr. Henrie and her two daughters arrived at the venue at 6pm amidst cheers from the revelers.

The much anticipated moment was the epic entertainment scheduled for the night and the event came alive when singer Winnie Nwagi arrived at around 7pm.

In the crowd were a couple of other popular figures including Spice Diana who has been close friends with Prima for a long time.

Swangz Avenue singer Nwagi who headlined the fest gave the revelers what they had anticipated, a good show in which she performed most of her songs.

Being a food fest, Nwagi also showcased her eating abilities. She was seen taking different kinds of food and clearing the lusaniya in microseconds before stepping on stage.

Deejays Nimrod and Denno also played for the revelers who looked classy and elegant according to the photos and videos shared online.

Away from the “socialite” tag, Prima Kardashi is the owner of brands like Prima Tours & Travel, Prima Lusaniya, Prima Shoes, and Prima Cosmetics.