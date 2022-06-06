Cindy Sanyu, Winnie Nwagi, Fik Fameica, Bebe Cool, and Maddox Ssematimba left revelers happy and excited at the Capital FM National Tour Concert that was held at the Mbale S S Grounds on Saturday 4th June 2022.

In a bid to celebrate the biggest and best Ugandan English radio station which has stayed at the top of the radio industry for 30 years, partnered with Club Pilsener.

Club Pilsener as a brand is known for supporting Uganda music for many years.

On Saturday, all roads headed East for the Capital FM Tour following exciting activations prior to the show that had already indicated that the revelers in Mbale city.

The Capital FM crew arrived in Mbale before D-day to prepare for the show and the stage was set for at Mbale SS Grounds where revelers turned up early in large numbers.

Also Read: The Capital FM National Tour Registers Success in Fort Portal (PHOTOS)

Performances got underway with Capital FM presenters working the crowds before comedians, emcees, and deejays set the mood higher.

Musicians including Fik Fameica, Maddox, Cindy Sanyu, Winnie Nwagi, Bebe Cool, among many others gave the best of their performance through the night to the wee hours of Sunday morning.

Joel Galla, the Nile Breweries’ Brand Manager Club and Premiums, said that these Capital FM National tours help the brand reach out amd celebrate with their consumers.

Tours such as these provide unique opportunities for us as a Brand to reach out to and celebrate with our consumers. It is in our DNA as Club Pilsener to enable our consumers to unleash their inner self and this tour will help us reach out to those in Mbale city with the same vibe. Joel Galla

“We had a very good experience in Mbarara & Fort Portal; Mbale has proved we are growing bigger and better as revelers get to know and see what we have to offer,” he added.

The tours, according to Capital FM officials will also deliver a one-of-a-kind experience to Capital FM’s loyal fans and presenters in different towns, regions and cities around the country.