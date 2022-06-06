Dax Vibez’s new song “Vibe Kyekyo” is for people who just wanna have fun and enjoy life with all the good vibes.

This year, Dax Vibez plans to drop more tracks than he has managed in previous years as he feels more musically settled than ever before.

He kicked off the year with Misege (feat. Zex Bilangilangi) and the song has been doing well on the music charts.

The Vibe Rationz studio proprietor now adds yet another thrilling song dubbed “Vibe Kyekyo”, a smooth Urban Afrobeat song that you will definitely fall in love with.

The beats at the start of the song put you right where Dax Vibes wants you – in the mood – before he chips in with his trademark voice.

At this point, you’re already feeling the song as he shifts through the first verse which is easy to flow along with just as the chorus.

Produced by the talented Eli Arkhis, Vibe Kyekyo is an easy choice if you just want to feel good about life and the visuals will be dropping soon.

For now, enjoy the lyrics video below: