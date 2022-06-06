Off her newly released EP dubbed StarGal, Spice Diana unites with Jose Chameleone on this project titled “Emergency”.

Spice Diana has been consistently releasing sweet music for quite a while now and has worked with several top stars including Radio and Weasel, Harmonize, Zuchu, among others.

The one top music star she was yet to work with on a collaboration was Jose Chameleone who is a legendary artist in his own ranks.

The two hooked up a few months ago on “Emergency”, a groovy song which will most definitely get you on your feet.

Produced by Diggy Baur, the song has that local vibe that several local music lovers will easily relate to as both singers confess love for each other.

In the visuals directed by Jah Live, Chameleone and Spice showcase their acting skills, playing their respective roles to create a good script.

Within two days, the “Emergency” visuals on YouTube have already garnered over 100k views which shows the magnitude of this collabo.

Take a gaze below: