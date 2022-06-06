Devastating news coming through reveals that former Capital FM presenter Alex Ndawula has breathed his last.

The former “Dance Force” presenter passed on after losing the battle to a strange illness at Nsambya hospital.

He was announced dead on Monday evening and the news was confirmed by his former work station Capital FM and colleagues.

The time span through which he has been bedridden at Nsambya hospital and the disease he was battling was not disclosed.

The burial arrangements are as well yet to be established but more information will be availed in due course

May His Soul Rest In Peace!