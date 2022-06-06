Singer Sheebah Karungi has asked Kings Love Entertainment boss King Saha to abort the ongoing Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) voting process if there is cheating.

Sheebah tipped King Saha after she crossed paths with the latter’s post on his socials saying voting has been put to a halt due to signs of malpractice in the ongoing electoral process.

Going by the “Zakayo” singer’s post, he requested NITA and UMA to first organize the process before they can resume with the process.

Sheebah also questioned why the voting process was being conducted online yet the country is fully open.

She wondered if those in office are the ones hacking into the system in efforts to cheat for a particular candidate.

If things are not transparent kayiwe. Why are we even online voting?? What if industry hackers are manipulating the system? Sheebah Karungi

Prior to voting, UMA had announced that they will be reading provisional results at two intervals, one during mid-day and the second at 3PM and at 5PM then announce the final winners for the different positions.