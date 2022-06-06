Next Radio presenter Martha Byoga a.k.a Maritza Mama KLA sparked off a fire on the internet after saying that she needs Shs1m as kameeza money.

“Kameeza money” is a home care allowance in form of money usually given to a wife by her husband for daily expenditure.

Kameeza money varies in different homes according to several factors but according to Maritza, Shs1m and above should be the standard for her as kameeza money.

“For me, kameeza money…I think upwards of one million shillings on a daily because if you have to keep me in the house, you’re paying for my presence,” Maritza partly said during a short visual interview with a local website.

“I am good for the atmosphere, there is a fee for that. There’s maintenance I need to look good in your house,” the Next Morning Switch presenter added.

Upon landing on the video which has since been trending on Twitter, netizens started airing their divergent opinions.

With a few of them supporting Maritza’s opinion, several strongly criticised her point of view as they noted how expensive it is especially in the prevailing economic hardships.

Others went hard on the ever jolly media personality as they made fun of her looks, something which she also joked about through a tweet.

“I didn’t know I had crooked teeth until today. Naye munyiga bubi,” Maritza tweeted early on Monday morning.

Maritza is not the first public figure to be harshly criticised over the Kameeza money topic after Canary Mugume’s revelation in March.

How much is enough for kameeza money wama?