Veteran music producer and beatmaker Paddy Man believes Ugandan sound in terms of music across the world and on the continent it is still struggling.

Paddy Man gave his view when asked to give his take on Ugandan sound compared to the rest of the world and other African countries.

He reasoned that back in the day, he used to come up with original beats. Using an example of Jose Chameleone’s “Basiima Ogenze“, a song he created, saying that such originality is why many loved the song but as of now, due to the influence South Africans and Nigerians plus Jamaicans, local artists hit the studio and ask producers to sample beats from those mentioned countries.

He said that such acts have made several producers lazy on creating original beats and hence continue to ruin the Ugandan sound.

He is however hopeful that with time, all that will come to pass.

Paddy Man also hinted on the low quality musical instruments that most people use. He reasoned that someone using a microphone that costs USD100 can’t compete favorably with someone using a USD1000 mic.