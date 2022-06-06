With five months to go, singer Sheebah Samali Karungi has announced the dates and venue for her concert this year.

When Sheebah quit the Team No Sleep crew and Jeff Kiwa’s management a few months ago, not many critics gave her a chance to keep her brand aloft.

This is going to be my favorite show of all time! Imagine fashion and entertainment combined. Sheebah Karungi

Surprisingly to some, she has managed to drop a few club bangers, signed a few endorsements, and is still one of the most booked artists today.

She has also made peace with most of her enemies the most recent one being fellow singer Spice Diana during her EP listeners party.

According to the self-styled Swagg Mama, 2022 is such a memorable year and it will be capped with a concert in December.

Announcing the good news to her fans through social media, Sheebah revealed that her concert will happen at Kampala Serena Hotel on 9th December 2022.

She is geared up to showcase what her brand is all about at the show which she has regarded her “favorite show of all time.”

SHEEBAH LIVE ON 9TH DECEMBER AT KAMPALA SERENA HOTEL! This is how we ending the year! THIS IS GOING TO BE MY FAVORITE SHOW OF ALL TIME! Imagine Fashion & Entertainment combined! Can’t wait to tell you all about this show! Am taking you with me throughout it ALL! It’s going to be EPIC! I have 5 months to prepare for this show! Like WHAATTTT! FYI: this is not the official poster, I just wanted to share my good news with you am really GRATEFUL. Its #2022 for Me The year God set me free from most of my fears! This concert means a lot more to me! I will be celebrating my journey! I will be celebrating my strength, patience & consistency! I will be celebrating you my lovers for loving me unconditionally! Sheebah Karungi

We can’t wait!