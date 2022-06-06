Over the Martyr’s Day weekend, June 3rd to June 4th, Vumbula Uganda Festival registered a record breaking crowd in Jinja.

The two-day event that trended in many ways left many revelers yearning for more and comparing the festival to Nyege Nyege at the Nile Nest Resort.

Vumbula Uganda showcased the key tourism and cultural products that Jinja has to offer together with mind-blowing live band performances from Uganda’s top musicians, deejays, and more.

Joelle Galla, the Brand Manager Club & Premium Brands, said that the trips have been memorable travel experiences to discover what more Uganda is about.

“Since April 2021, Nile Special established a mutually beneficial relationship with Vumbula in helping to promote their campaign as the official partner. We have now partnered on five (5) travel editions,” Joelle Galla said.

“These trips have been memorable travel experiences whereby all those who went on the trip were able to ‘kuvumbula’ what makes Uganda the Pearl of Africa. Uganda is uniquely gifted in different regions and it is great we are able to positively show their tourism aspects,” he added.

About Vumbula Uganda

Vumbula Uganda sets out to unearth the uniqueness of the Pearl of Africa through premium event experiences.

The festival aims at bringing together all tourism enthusiasts in one space to celebrate Uganda’s beauty, culture, music, heritage, and uniqueness in all aspects.