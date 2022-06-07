Rwandan music sensation Mike Kayihura is excited to perform in Uganda at the ‘A Night With Mike’ concert slated for 24th June.

After successfully organising soldout shows for Nigerian acts Fireboy DML and Chike , Malembe Lifestyle now looks to Rwanda for one of the country’s most exciting talents, Mike Kayihura.

On Monday, Malembe through social media announced how Mike Kayihura is the next Ugandan bound artist and he will be performing on 24th June 2022.

The show dubbed ‘A Night With Mike’ is slated to happen at Kampala Serena Hotel with tickets going for Shs70k, Shs100k, Shs150k, and tables for Shs2.5m.

Also Read: Former Capital FM presenter Alex Ndawula passes on

Kayihura has already expressed his eagerness and readiness to perform in Kampala while confirming the news.

“UG. Can’t wait to vibe. I see you soon. 24th June. Pull up. Love,” his tweet read on Monday.

His fans in Uganda have already expressed their gratitude to Malembe for spotting and giving such an exciting talent a platform.

See more UG. Can't wait to vibe. I see you soon. 24th June. Pull up. Love. 🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬 ❤ @MalembeLife pic.twitter.com/AYCIqyLwvd — Mike Kayihura (@MikeKayihura) June 6, 2022

Other Ugandan music fans who might be hearing of Mike Kayihura for the very first time are just as excited to see what he is all about.

About Mike Kayihura

Mike Kayihura is a 29-year-old Rwandan storyteller and RnB Singer and Songwriter who was trained to sing and write songs in Ethiopia.

Kayihura’s passion for singing started at the age of 13 at Christ’s church’s choir in Gacuriro. His parents had a lot of influence and he got inspired to be a singer.

Starting out as a keyboardist who loved to vibe to a mixture of classics like Bob Marley covers, Kayihura’s professional music career as a singer started after the release of his first song, “Let your Worries Go” in 2014.

He has since featured with a couple of top artists including Angell Mutoni, Eric One Key, Kanaka, Eloi El, Mucyo, and “The Kingdom Choir” in the UK.

He is best known for his biggest hit “Sabrina” produced by Danny Beats, a catchy song that took Rwanda by storm.

His recent releases Anytime, Zuba, and Tuza display his unique sound and versatility as he blends the Kinyarwanda with English and promotes the Kinyatrap style of music.