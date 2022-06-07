In the same week, Abryanz was listed by Brand Africa Awards as one of the Most Admired Ugandan Apparel Brand and he launched his all new collection “A” (b) commUnity Collection.

Brian Ahumuza is a real life “from grass to grace” story having started out selling clothes downtown to building a business empire worth billions.

His steady stride to success, regardless of the hurdles set against him in this complicated economy, is already an inspiration to many.

With his brand having lasted over ten years now, it is unarguably Kampala’s luxury shop center where notable and fashion-forward men get first class fashion treatment.

It has now also morphed into a brand producing custom made clothes.

Also Read: Abryanz rewarded with Lifetime Achievement Award at the Buzz Teenz Awards 2021

Abryanz created his own cloth brand in November 2019. It started out with simple tees that were emblemed with a bar coded Abryanz logo in multiple colors.

The sale took Kampala by storm as everyone wanted to be part of the brand and soon sold out before restocking the collection.

His second release was the Crested Crane with Uganda Airlines to celebrate its return. Although it was a limited edition, people seem to have loved it and pestered him for what was coming next.

It was during the first lockdown that he came up with the idea of “When No One is Watching” which also got positive feedback from the public.

Most Admired Ugandan Apparel Brand

Last week, Abryanz was listed by Brand Africa Awards as one of the most admired African Brands in Uganda alongside MTN Uganda, Mukwano and DSTV.

He was awarded as Uganda’s Most Admired Apparel brand. The soft-spoken stylist expressed great excitement for the recognition over his social media platforms.

The New “A” (b) commUnity Collection

Abryanz Collection has announced the release of new pieces in addition to their previous release.

The “A” (b) commUnity Collection is already available for pre-order on their online shop with a 10% off and entails a range of products for both ladies and gentlemen.

From velvet track suits to hoodies and shorts, this collection is available for pe-order on his platforms.